Sandrine Rousseau pays for Eric Zemmour, “a man who is afraid of women” – Release

No, Eric Zemmour doesn’t just talk about immigration and ethnic identity. He also has things to say about an education system that smacks of the Third Republic and the dangerousness of “Feminine values” for authority and the verticality of power. The polemicist multi-convicted and accused of sexual violence thus proposes to remove parity laws from politics, in which he sees a “insult” made to women, and replace them with a policy of strict “deserved”, which as everyone knows has been perfectly egalitarian for centuries. Ecofeminist candidate for the EE-LV primary, today support of Yannick Jadot, Sandrine Rousseau answers him this Monday on BFMTV, denouncing a statement straight from the “XIXth century” : “A man who is afraid of women is a man who is afraid of himself, who is not sure of himself, who is afraid of losing something. I think he’s scared of women, yes. And I tell Eric Zemmour that, on the contrary, a society of well-being and quality is a…