Satoshi Nakamoto is now the 20th richest person in the world

Satoshi Nakamoto among the richest people in the world

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains and probably always will remain a mystery, but a little more is known on BTC belonging to the creator of the cryptocurrency. Several reports have come out over the years, including a very comprehensive one by Sergio Demian Lerner, who estimated that Nakamoto had mined between 1 and 1.1 million bitcoins between January 2009 and January 2010.

These BTCs are now legendary in the crypto community, and they have never budged. But their value has increased considerably. So much so that Satoshi Nakamoto now figures in the top 20 richest people in the worlde.

As of this writing, a Bitcoin is indeed trading for $ 62,459. If we multiply that by a million, we get a colossal sum of $ 62.45 billion. We can thus compare this sum with the biggest fortunes in the world – via the ranking of billionaires published by Forbes for example.

This places Satoshi Nakamoto at the 20e place in the standings, behind the Chinese Zhong Shansha, who weighs 63 billion dollars.

A Satoshi or Satoshis?

All of this is of course just a collection of guesses: it is possible that Bitcoin was not created just by one person, but by a team. However, this remains particularly notable: one of the most important fortunes in the world is owned by an anonymous figure, and seems lost forever.

It should also be noted that if Bitcoin exceeds 100,000 dollars, a threshold particularly monitored by the crypto-community, Satoshi Nakamoto will join the top 10 richest people in the world. That is to say currently Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison, among others.

No other billionaire is so anonymous, and maintains so much speculation, as Satoshi Nakamoto. Its story should therefore continue to elicit comments from the curious, and thus maintain the legend around Bitcoin.

