Sébastien Ogier, after his 4th place in the Rallye de Catalunya: “We came for better than that”

In what state of mind are you going to attack Monza?

Once again, we are faithful to the strategy that allows us to win the Championships, even if it is still a weekend where we had to put our backs, where we would have liked a better result. We’re not at Monza yet, we’ll see. We are going to try to prepare a little better, already, because it’s been two rallies where we come close to the plate in terms of settings. Last year (before the last rally also at Monza) I was 14 points less (compared to Evans), there we have 17 more, so once again, even if it was not the most fun on weekends, I did what was necessary for the Championship and that is what we will remember. “