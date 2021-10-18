seismic crisis in progress, a probable eruption at br

A seismic crisis has been recorded since 4:33 am this Monday, October 18 by the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise. A rash is likely shortly within the next few minutes or hours.

updated October 18, 2021 11:31 am



An eruption of Piton de la Fournaise is likely shortly in the next few minutes or hours, said the Observatory in a press release on Monday, October 18.

Under these conditions, the Prefect of Reunion Island decided to trigger again the alert phase 1 “probable or imminent eruption” of the specific ORSEC volcano device as of this day at 7 am. Consequently, public access to the upper part of the Piton de la Fournaise enclosure, whether from the Pas de Bellecombe trail or from any other trail, remains prohibited.

It is recalled that the landing of aircraft in the area of ​​the volcano is regulated and subject to authorization from the prefecture.

A seismic crisis since 4:33 am

Since 4:33 am this morning, a seismic crisis has been recorded on the instruments of the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise.

The magma leaves the reservoir

This seismic crisis is accompanied by rapid deformation. This indicates that the magma is leaving the magma reservoir and is spreading towards the surface.





The Observatory indicates that “Additional information will follow concerning the sector impacted by this magmatic propagation towards the surface”.

Still according to the Observatory, the “passage in Alert 1 by the prefecture” is in progress.

An upsurge in activity

Since September 20, activity has been on the rise at the volcano. 52 earthquakes were recorded last month Monday, October 11, twelve earthquakes were recorded. The upsurge in activity was accompanied by an inflation of the building, namely a swelling of the vault due to the increase in underground pressure, and more CO² in the ground.

Last eruption in May

Since the last eruption completed in May 2021, a magmatic transfer has taken place. The underground pocket located 1.5 / 2 km deep is gradually filling.

Scientists from the Observatory had announced a probable eruption before the end of the year holidays. This time it’s imminent. Enough to ensure the spectacle four days before the kickoff of the Grand Raid.