Sergio Ramos, the Iberian is already rude / France / PSG / SOFOOT.com

Landed in July crowned with a CV as long as an arm and the desire to show football that he was not burned after a complicated last season at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has still not played a single minute with the PSG. Wounded upon his arrival, the Iberian is already asking questions.

July 8, 2021, Sergio Ramos, 180 caps for Spain, 671 games with Real Madrid, an XXL record, signed for PSG. It is beautiful, flashy, experienced, charismatic, tattooed, well shaved, well rounded. In short, it sends swag. Before the reception of Leipzig in the Champions League, the number 4 of PSG nevertheless displays the astronomical figure of zero minutes of play since his signing. Worse, he has not yet done any collective training and has not participated in any preseason friendly match. A tile when we think of the laudatory comments that accompanied his arrival in the capital.

We were talking about impressive physical tests, a three-way defense, high competition and a Kimpembe pushed, little by little, on the bench, we even mentioned the captain’s armband. Except that the number 4 of PSG mainly spent his long Parisian months raising his thumbs in front of the club’s camera, swinging winks and glances and riding an exercise bike while the friends were training . A daily of infinite sadness which is in line with its absolutely nightmarish calendar year 2021 with Real Madrid (5 small games played, two big injuries). His last official release? May 5 against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League (0-2 defeat). For the moment, between his knee which questions and his calves which fart everywhere, Sergio Ramos remains a huge question.

The curse of number 4



Even his trainer, yet a follower of the language of wood, is no longer able to give a return date for his central defender. While on Spanish radio Cadena SER last week, Mauricio Pochettino preferred to kick in touch. “Unfortunately Ramos hasn’t started training with the squad yet, but he’s close. I hope it will be as soon as possible. We are satisfied with his progress. He’s a great champion. Who can doubt his quality as a competitor and his talent as a footballer? The situation does not amuse him, but he is strong. ” The situation should not amuse many people, and in particular the management of PSG who wanted to afford an experienced, known and recognized central defender at a lower cost, and who ends up with an ambulance on crampons.





On the circuit from a young age, Ramos has mileage on the odometer and seems far from the physical condition of some central, old, but still on top today: Thiago Silva, Pepe, Giorgio Chiellini, for not quote them. At PSG, we try to look elsewhere when we see Thiago Silva, 37, chaining performances with Chelsea when Sergio Ramos plays with the lens of the club’s camera during the week and squats in the presidential stand at the weekend.

The end of the story between Ramos and PSG will place the cursor and appreciate his contribution and the interest of his signature. But for the moment, it is clear that it is impossible to define his contribution, since the man has never been seen on a field with the Parisian jersey on his back. We can still talk about ignition delay, especially since PSG does not need, for the moment, Sergio Ramos, since his defense is still composed of four central defenders, all international, with Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kehrer and Diallo. But it is also a question of image, prestige, credibility. It is not possible, for PSG, that this arrival turns into a fiasco. Beyond the sporting and economic logic, it is also a question, a little, of karma. Sergio Ramos, who did everything to recover his legendary number 4 when he arrived in Paris, cannot give depth to a legend who, with the passing years, takes more and more weight in the corridors of the Princes Park. Number 4 would be cursed under QSI. Reminder of the facts: Krychowiak, Cabaye, Stambouli, Kehrer and, now, Sergio Ramos. It’s starting to do a lot. Even when you don’t believe that bullshit.

By Mathieu Faure