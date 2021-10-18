Service stations: diesel, gasoline… the number of fuel offers at cost is increasing

With the surge in the price of oil, gas station prices continue to rise. Several retail giants will sell fuel at cost price. A response to the Minister of Ecological Transition who calls for a drop in distributor margins.

Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers announced Monday, October 18 the sale of fuels at cost price in all the brand’s service stations until the end of the month. Last week, it was the Casino group which had launched a similar operation in some of these supermarkets.

“The margin is not with us”

The president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers tackled the government in passing. “If it continues to rise, it shows that the margin is not with us. It is the State which has the levers with the weight of the taxes”, cracked Michel-Édouard Leclerc “tickled” by the statements by Barbara Pompili. A criticism taken up in chorus by the giants of the sector.

Shouldn’t we simply support the poorest households with aid?

On Wednesday October 13, Dominique Schelcher, president of Système U, called for a gesture from the executive in a series of statements on Twitter. “For 1 L of diesel at 1.54 €, our margin is 0.02 €, almost at cost price. We can see that the subject is not the distributors’ margin. Should we not simply support poorest households with help? ”he said.





Let’s all be transparent!

At @ ULesCommerçants, for 1 L of diesel at 1.54 €, our margin is 0.02 €, almost at cost price. We can see that the subject is not the margin of distributors. Should we not simply support the poorest households with aid? pic.twitter.com/AIuQl5LudJ – Dominique Schelcher (@schelcher) October 13, 2021

The net margins of the large distribution represent only a small percentage of a full tank (between 1 and 2%). As our colleagues from BFM-TV, the service stations close to hypermarkets serve above all to attract customers to build loyalty and encourage them to consume in supermarkets. On the government side, several tracks are being explored to deal with soaring prices.