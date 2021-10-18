Set 6 TFT, new items, spatulas and emblems – Breakflip

With the arrival of Set 6, new emblem recipes (spatula items) will be available, while some items will also be modified.

TFT’s Set 6, called Teamfight Tactics: Crazy Gadgets, is full of new features. Besides the 58 new champions and the 27 new classes and origins, some objects will also be modified.

In addition to that, who says new traits also means new recipes with the Spatula. We detail all these changes in this article.

The new items of TFT Set 6

Dragon claw Reduced fireball damage : 30% → 18%

Time between two fireballs reduced: 1 second → 0.5 seconds

Staff of the Archangel New : Gain +25 ability power every 4 seconds. Claw of the Banshee New : The shield can only block a maximum of 600 damage from the first spell. Doom blade New : Gives +45 / 75/110 attack damage depending on star level.

Mercury New : Also grants + 20% attack speed. Hurricane Runaan New : Also grants +15 attack damage, but no longer applies effects on impact. Statikk’s Dagger New : Also grants + 15% attack speed. The Force of nature (Spatula + Spatula) now has a new icon and is called the ” Tactician’s Crown “.

Emblem recipes (Spatula item) from Set 6

As a reminder, the release date of Set 6 on live servers is the Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Are you looking for a Discord FR on TFT ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!