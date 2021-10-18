More

    Set 6 TFT, new items, spatulas and emblems – Breakflip

    Technology


    With the arrival of Set 6, new emblem recipes (spatula items) will be available, while some items will also be modified.

    TFT’s Set 6, called Teamfight Tactics: Crazy Gadgets, is full of new features. Besides the 58 new champions and the 27 new classes and origins, some objects will also be modified.

    In addition to that, who says new traits also means new recipes with the Spatula. We detail all these changes in this article.

    The new items of TFT Set 6

    dclaw2

    Dragon claw

    Reduced fireball damage : 30% → 18%
    Time between two fireballs reduced: 1 second 0.5 seconds
    archangel

    Staff of the Archangel

    New : Gain +25 ability power every 4 seconds.
    TC

    Claw of the Banshee

    New : The shield can only block a maximum of 600 damage from the first spell.
    DB

    Doom blade

    New : Gives +45 / 75/110 attack damage depending on star level.
    QSS

    Mercury

    New : Also grants + 20% attack speed.
    runaan

    Hurricane Runaan

    New : Also grants +15 attack damage, but no longer applies effects on impact.
    statikk

    Statikk’s Dagger

    New : Also grants + 15% attack speed.
    crown The Force of nature (Spatula + Spatula) now has a new icon and is called the ” Tactician’s Crown “.

    Emblem recipes (Spatula item) from Set 6

    As a reminder, the release date of Set 6 on live servers is the Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

    Are you looking for a Discord FR on TFT ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!

    Published on 10/18/2021 11:59 AM

    By Sting


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleImminent divorce between Claude Puel and ASSE?
    Next articleattractive, but is it reasonable?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC