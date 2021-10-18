Shisha, nightclub and pretty brunette… Jalil Lespert is having fun like never before (far from Laeticia Hallyday)

Far from his sweetheart, the party is always crazier. After a romantic summer in Saint Barth and Los Angeles with Laeticia Hallyday, Jalil Lespert had to leave for Europe for professional obligations. A separation which visibly pleases the actor.

Since September, Jalil Lespert has left for Hungary, and more particularly Budapest for the new Marvel film: Infinity Pool. A feature film in which he plays Alban. And the least we can say is that the shoot seems really very hectic. Indeed, this Sunday, October 17, the actor shared several photos and videos in his Instagram story showing the good atmosphere between the members of the team.

First, the subscribers of Sonia Rolland’s former companion were able to discover the team gathered on a sofa, live from the roof of a pub. An offbeat photo, on which the latter is not really in good shape. In the second photo, Laeticia Hallyday has also discovered her dear and tender enjoying the moment with a shisha, in a dark red atmosphere (or sensual…). Finally, to close the evening, the group of friends went to a famous pub in the Hungarian capital to dance until the end of the night. A series of pictures following those of Croatia, at the beginning of October, on which Jalil Lespert, in very good company too, seemed really very happy.





But Laeticia Hallyday in all this? More in love than ever, the two lovebirds moved together in Los Angeles, proof of their commitment and their feelings. But unfortunately, Jalil Lespert is still attached to France and Europe for his professional life. Do not panic !

