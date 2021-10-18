Should we use salt substitutes?

Researchers have found that using a salt substitute will help lower blood pressure.

In France, nearly a third of adults suffer from hypertension. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, salt substitutes would be interesting for people most at risk of high blood pressure. Indeed, even before having recourse to medication, limiting salt consumption as much as possible would be a necessary first treatment.

For five years, Chinese scientists evaluated the impact of a substitute (composed of 75% sodium and 25% potassium) on patients who had already had a stroke or whose blood pressure was unbalanced as reported by the UFC What to Choose. “Reducing salt intake lowers blood pressure, a major contributor to illness and death from heart attack or stroke“, specifies Darwin Labarthe, professor of preventive medicine in the Division of epidemiology and co-author of the study.





Less stroke

This study finds that salt substitutes reduce blood pressure, but their impact on downstream cardiac events has not been determined. In the current study, conducted in 600 villages in northeast China, investigators recruited more than 20,000 people with a history of hypertension or stroke. Study villages were randomized to either receive the salt substitute or continue to use regular salt daily.

Thus, volunteers who consumed salt as usual were more likely to have a stroke during follow-up, compared to those who took substitutes. Other cardiovascular incidents, such as heart attacks, were also more common. “Salt goes down and potassium goes up, which is also good for lowering blood pressure – so it’s doubly effective“, recommends the author of this study.

