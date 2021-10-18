Singapore Airlines and British Airways to resume service to Airbus A380

Two companies aerial major companies have decided to put some of their A380s back into service …

Singapore Airlines, who we recall was a launch customer of the A380 just 14 years ago, grounded the Airbus A380 for the first time in March 2020, around the time that travel around the world was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. After being grounded for twenty months, the plane will finally resume service. From November 18, 2021, Singapore Airlines will begin daily flights of the Airbus A380 between Singapore and London.

Although the A380 is also planned on other routes in the future, it is so far the only flight that the airline has officially confirmed will be operated as an A380. Singapore Airlines’ re-establishment of A380 service coincides with Singapore reopening to travelers vaccinated as part of the concept “Vaccinated Travel Lane” (VTL). Thanks to this, people vaccinated in certain countries can travel to and from Singapore without having to undergo a quarantine.





While the days of the A380 are undoubtedly numbered, another airline has announced plans to put the plane back in the air, British Airways planning to fly superjumbos again. British Airways is set to welcome its first A380 again in November and operate its biggest program since March 2020, with additional services to cities around the world, including United States. Four British Airways A380s (initially out of 12 on the ground) will initially operate to a number of short-haul destinations (in Europe) to allow crews to familiarize themselves with the service in November, followed closely by Miami and Los Angeles in the United States, as well as Dubai in December. The announcement of the return of the airline’s A380 to its fleet follows news that vaccinated Britons will be able to travel to the United States from November. The airline is expected to serve 23 U.S. airports this winter with up to 246 flights per week, more than any other transatlantic carrier.

365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



