Singapore lifts quarantine for vaccinated French travelers

After months of “zero Covid” strategy, the city-state now intends to live with the virus. It reopens to tourists from eight countries on Tuesday.

The city-state now intends to live with the coronavirus. Fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries will be able, starting Tuesday, to travel to Singapore without having to undergo a quarantine. For months, she adopted a strategy “zero Covid»By closing its borders, carrying out an intense tracing policy and imposing population confinement according to the evolution of the epidemic.

More than 80% of the inhabitants of the age of being being being now fully vaccinated, the authorities of this rich international financial and commercial center wish to revive the economy. In September, the city-state opened a travel corridor for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany. As of Tuesday, eight other countries – Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States – will be affected. On November 15, South Korea will join this list.

Two PCR tests and compulsory travel insurance

Travelers must still, on arrival, present a PCR test carried out less than 72 hours before departure and perform a second test on arrival. Travelers must also apply for a “Vaccinated Travel Pass” between 7 and 30 days before the expected date of their entry into Singapore on the authorities’ website and are only authorized to borrow Air France and Singapore Airlines. You must also take out travel insurance covering at least $ 30,000 in medical costs related to Covid. Finally, tourists must download the “TraceTogether” application and register there.





On site, public gatherings are limited to five people. The restaurants are open but can only accommodate groups of two vaccinated people. Shows and cultural or sporting events are limited to 1000 people and in groups of two.

“Living with the Covid-19”

“Singapore cannot remain isolated and closed indefinitely. It wouldn’t work and the cost would be too high ”Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on October 9, the day he announced the measures that will accompany the new strategy “Living with Covid-19“. He explained that the appearance of the Delta variant, which is much more contagious, was a determining factor because “even if the entire population is vaccinated, we will not be able to eradicate it“.

“We hope that the measures taken by Singapore will encourage other markets to follow the same path to revive air transport.Said Philip Goh, Asia-Pacific vice president of the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Singapore, which has 5.45 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 3,000 new daily infections in recent days, most of them benign or asymptomatic. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 148,000 local cases have been identified and the Covid-19 has killed 233.