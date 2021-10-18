Slight decline in sight on the Paris Stock Exchange

The Paris Bourse is expected to open slightly on Monday against a backdrop of slowing Chinese growth and price pressures.

The CAC 40 index futures contract yielded 0.28% forty minutes before the opening. Friday, the Parisian odds had ended up 0.63%, bringing its weekly gains to 2.55%.

“It is of course the publication of Chinese growth below expectations for the third quarter that worries investors this morning. This is all the more so since the Chinese government has declared that inflation should remain high + for a certain period of time. time + “, observes John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud.

Chinese GDP grew in the third quarter by 4.9% year on year after rising 7.9% year on year in the second quarter.

This slowdown was widely anticipated. A group of analysts polled by AFP, however, expected a less pronounced deceleration (5%). These figures reinforce expectations of further support measures from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).





Elsewhere, the macroeconomic agenda will be limited to industrial production in September in the United States, where last week, the American markets posted their best weekly growth since the end of June, driven by solid quarterly results from banks and certain technology companies, as well as positive economic data.

But “the visibility on the trajectory of inflation remains the main question” in a context of tension on the prices of energy, underlines the bank Edmond de Rotschild in a note.

“In the equity markets, the Q3 2021 publication season is off to a better start than expected, but could be at risk given the impact of rising commodity costs on the margins of companies, especially those that are less well positioned to implement price increases, “continues the bank.

Values ​​to follow

Stellantis: The automaker on Monday announced the creation of a joint venture with South Korean group LG Energy Solutions to produce battery modules in North America.

Valneva: The Franco-Austrian laboratory reported Monday of “initial positive” results as part of its phase 3 trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19.

