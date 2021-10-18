SNCF unveils its new TGV catering card

Aurélien Fleurot, edited by Laura Laplaud



2:06 p.m., October 17, 2021



SNCF is continuing its eco-responsible policy: no more plastic bottles on board its trains, the railway company will now offer bottles made from recyclable and recycled materials. The SNCF is also making way for a new catering menu with organic and local products.

From this Sunday, the SNCF is making way for two major novelties: a new catering card with organic and local products and the end of plastic bottles on board its trains. “It was about time” for Alain Krakovitch, Managing Director of Voyages SNCF. “The two million bottles that we sold per year in TGVs will be made from 100% recyclable and recycled materials,” he said at the microphone of Europe 1.





100% eco-responsible packaging

Plastic bottles will be replaced by “L’Eau Neuve”, a French product with 100% eco-responsible packaging. “I found it scandalous to spend millions to have a TGV that is 97% recyclable and to have plastic bottles in this TGV,” he says.

A gourmet and responsible menu

Gone are the days of the overpriced inedible sandwich. For its new catering menu, the SNCF has called on young female chefs. But bar car enthusiasts can be reassured, the flagship product with its 800,000 sales per year, the croque-monsieur, is still on the menu. Gourmets will be able to discover a new dish: shepherd’s pie with duck and its onion compote.

On the sweet side, make way for the best Gault et Millau pastry chef in 2017, Nina Métayer. “I made several desserts according to the seasons”, she comments. “We will have a praline dessert with hazelnut, we will have a lemon dessert with something tangy with several textures and a brownie with a very melting heart and a good taste of chocolate.”

SNCF is still planning a few new things, but this time it will be to try to put an end to the queues: order terminals should be installed in the trains by 2022.