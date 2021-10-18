some Bbox subscribers see their bill increase by 5 € in exchange for 3 additions to their offer

To get past the pill of a price increase, Bouygues Telecom is working hard with two bonuses in addition to calls to European mobiles offered.

We take the same formula and add bonuses to it. Some Bbox subscribers are warned of a further enhancement of their fixed offer. This is not the first time that the operator has announced the integration of unlimited calls to European mobiles against an increase of € 5 / month, but this time, Bouygues Telecom is covering this price increase with the addition of two bonuses , including one of your choice.

The subscribers concerned can thus benefit, in addition to these calls across Europe, from the essential cinema package including TCM, Paramount, and Paramount + in particular, but also from another additional option. You can then choose between Salto, Eurosport or the Bbox youth TV package.

@Bouygues Telecom After having billed me without my knowledge for a “replay TV” package at € 2 / week in April, Bouygues is now increasing my Bbox subscription by € 5 / month, without asking me for my opinion.

An odious commercial aggressiveness.

Did you know that this is a reason for termination without charge? pic.twitter.com/B4kQfcf9ev

If you are not interested in this increase, know that it is possible to refuse it from your subscriber area or even to terminate your contract free of charge during the 4 months following this SMS, as allowed by the consumption code. Watch your means of contact to avoid being surprised by this kind of practice, regularly criticized by consumer associations.

What the repression of fraud says

According to the DGCCRF, operators have the right to increase the price of packages while respecting two conditions. The first: notify one month in advance by mail or email. The second: the improvement of the subscription should only concern services that appeal to telecoms such as unlimited SMS, more data or better speed. On the other hand, they cannot in any case increase the price of the package for another reason such as “A music option, TV option, subscription to a book”.

By presenting the addition of calls to European mobiles as the only reason for the rate increase, Bouygues Telecom remains in the nails. The addition of the two “bonuses” is in fact not presented as responsible for the price increase, but as a gift from the operator. The reason being that in the event of an increase for another reason, the subscriber can report this increase in flat rate on the SignalConso platform set up by the Fraud Control. His situation will then be examined. At the launch of the platform, the authority said that companies that have received several reports without reacting will be in their sights.