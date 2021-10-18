Sony prefers to hunt for black plates rather than sell them

Sony has stopped the sale of black plates designed by dbrand, allowing the color of its PS5 to be changed.

” Take us to court », Announced dbrand at the time of the launch of its black plates – called Darkplates and allowing rare owners of the PS5 to change the color of their console. This provocation has been heard: in an article published on October 16, The Verge reports that the manufacturer received a letter from Sony ordering it to cease the sale on pain of legal action. Unsurprisingly, the multinational brandishes copyright infringement.

Today, when we go to the dbrand site, in the section related to PS5 plates, we can see a list of articles about the bad news. For now, dbrand prefers to comply rather than incur more wrath. But everything suggests that the company does not intend to abdicate completely. Evidenced by this long subject published on Reddit on October 16, in which the behavior of Sony is denounced.

Mister Sony, sell black cases for your PS5

Sony therefore accuses dbrand of having copied its intellectual property concerning… simple removable plates. dbrand probably thought he was sufficiently protected (for example, the PlayStation logo does not appear), knowing that he went so far as to appropriate the thousands of small logos engraved on the interior part (which form a texture). The company had simply replaced the ’round, square, cross, triangle’ icons with others – which Sony doesn’t like.

Besides, dbrand wondered how the series Squid Game can escape the viewfinder of the Japanese firm: the invitation card to the deadly game features ’round, triangle, square’ logos with a very similar design. However, it should be asked whether dbrand handles irony here, because Squid Game is still far from being a reseller of PS5 items …





dbrand obviously shares his misunderstanding: ” After all, we are not stealing any sales from Sony. Worse, you need a PS5 to order our plates. “ He goes so far as to do the parallel with the car market: owners have complete freedom to modify their vehicle externally, thanks to props who are never worried by car manufacturers. ” As a customer you have the right to choose parts to modify, improve or repair your Ford F-150 “, recalls dbrand.

Why did Sony react?

For the brand, three reasons may have pushed Sony to act:

Sony seeks to protect its plates with patents (which are not cited in the letter received by dbrand);

Sony has been hurt in its esteem by aggressive dbrand marketing;

Sony will launch its own black plates and wants to keep the monopoly.

The last point is interesting: it’s hard to see why Sony still doesn’t sell its own personalization plates for the PS5. It does not seem very complicated to do (pieces of plastic…), while the commercial potential is real. Moreover, everything suggests that this will soon be the case: in recent weeks, Sony has launched a black DualSense then a black Pulse 3D headset. Black plates – even a black console – could be the next logical step.

