Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon: major differences and exclusive Pokémon from each version

Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl comes in two games and two versions that are compatible with each other, but different, as is the tradition of the Pokémon franchise. What are the major differences and the Pokémon exclusive to each version? We enlighten you to help you choose!

Whether we are talking about a new episode or a remake, Pokémon never deviates from its famous tradition of releasing in two versions, presenting subtle but noticeable differences. As always, it is primarily for the quest to fill your Pokédex with Sinnoh that Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl will display notable differences, with not every game offering the same Pokémon to capture in the wild. Some differences have already been formalized, we invite you to discover them now, while waiting to know more precisely what will differentiate Pokémon Sparkling Diamond from Pokémon Sparkling Pearl : different lines of dialogue for certain characters, different Pokédex icon, changes on the Sinnoh map or on the Grands Souterrains map …

Summary Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Diamond Pokémon

Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Pearl Pokémon

Wild Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Diamond Pokémon

Wild Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Pearl Pokémon

Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Diamond Pokémon

Dialga, the Legendary Pokémon of Steel / Dragon types is exclusive to Pokémon Sparkling Diamond version. This time-controlling Pokémon is the subject of many tales and legends, and is seen as a god in the Sinnoh region. Much of the plot of the game will be devoted to him to finally be able to meet him.

Legendary Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Pearl Pokémon

Palkia, the Legendary Pokémon of the Water / Dragon types is exclusive to Pokémon Sparkling Pearl version. This Pokémon that modifies space, a powerful power that makes it considered an ancient deity of the Sinnoh region, and that it would have disappeared because it is now hiding in the interstice of several parallel dimensions. Meeting him will obviously be a key plot of the game.

Wild Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Diamond Pokémon

From the official Pokémon website, at least two wild Pokémon (and therefore their evolutions) will be exclusive to Pokémon Sparkling Diamond version.





Kranidos, Rock-type Pokémon (and its evolution Charkos)

Skunk (and its evolution Moufflair)

The list will obviously be completed as soon as we know more precisely What are the exclusive Pokémon of Sparkling Diamond Pokémon. For reference, the original Pokémon Diamond version on Nintendo DS featured 19 exclusive wild Pokémon (evolutions included). Obviously, it will be possible to exchange Pokémon with a Sparkling Pearl Pokémon player to complete your Pokédex, or to use the Pokémon Home.

Wild Pokémon exclusive to Sparkling Pearl Pokémon

The official Pokémon website has so far confirmed at least two wild Pokémon (and therefore their evolutions) as exclusive to Pokémon Sparkling Pearl version.

Dinoclier (and its evolution Bastiodon)

Chaglam (and its evolution Chaffreux)

The list will obviously be completed as soon as we know more precisely what are the exclusive Pokémon of Sparkling Pearl Pokémon. For reference, the original Pokémon Pearl version on Nintendo DS featured 19 exclusive wild Pokémon (evolutions included). You can, of course, trade Pokémon with a Sparkling Diamond Pokémon player to complete all of your Sinnoh Pokédex entries, or use the Pokémon Home online transfer service.