Stade Brestois. What to remember from the draw against Reims – Stade Brestois







Ligue 1 (10th day). Stade Brestois – Reims: 1-1

A defense always too porous

Yet rarely worried, the Brest defense went through on the opening goal, complicating the entry task. In sequence, the Reims attackers seemed to be able to return there as they wanted. If he dropped Faes on the mark on the Reims goal, Chardonnet was the only one to display a voluntary attitude. Duverne, author of interesting climbs, struggles to reassure behind, while Brassier, him, remains too little inspired in his raises. Technically limited, Faussurier did not do much better.

An environment still as inconsistent

Anything but trivial, the change of Mbock from half an hour into the game alone reveals the Brest difficulties in the midfield. Entering in his place, Belkebla did not succeed either in revitalizing a sector in which Magnetti, uninspired and endowed with a very limited burst of speed, did not float either.

An attack always too sterile

We had to wait a very long time to see the Brestois frame their first shot (header from Le Douaron just before half-time). Always so reluctant to launch their strikes, the Brest attackers encountered a solid defense from Reims, seeking the precious Mounié in support. and author of some good head shots, including a disallowed goal. In the absence of Del Castillo, injured, Honorat showed himself to be the most determined. Involved in all the good Brest attack shots, until his masterpiece (74th), a volley from 35 meters. Undoubtedly one of the best goals of the season.





Datasheet

Referee: J. Stinat. 9,693 spectators.

GOALS. Stade Brestois: Honorat (75 ‘); Reims: Faes (12 ‘).

Warnings. Stade Brestois: Mbock (11 ‘), Larsonneur (not in play, 90’); Reims: Touré (26 ‘), Gravillon (62’), Van Bergen (90 ‘).

BRESTOIS STADIUM: Bizot – Duverne (Uronen, 87 ‘), Brassier, Chardonnet (cap.), Faussurier – Mbock (Belkebla, 35’), Magnetti – Honorat, Faivre (Saïd, 87 ‘), Le Douaron (Cardona, 60’) – Mounié (Badji, 87 ‘). Not entered into play: Larsonneur, Bain, Sow. Coach: M. Der Zakarian.

REIMS: Rajkovic – Konan, Abdelhamid (cap.), Gravillon, Faes – Flips (Sissoko, 71 ‘), Matusiwa, Lopy (Doucouré, 46’) – Mbuku (Van Bergen, 66 ‘), Touré (Koffi, 46’), Kebbal (Berisha, 75 ‘). Not entered into play: Penneteau, Locko, Moreto Moro, Donis. Coach: O. Garcia.