    Stade Rennais – Mercato: Pierre Ménès designates a stronger recruit than Sulemana!

    Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Noir

    Stade Rennais confirmed. Winner of PSG just before the international break (2-0), the Breton club surfed this wave to hit FC Metz yesterday in Saint-Symphorien (3-0). Kamaldeen Sulemana once again displayed his qualities of speed and percussion to be decisive and be part of the typical team for this 10th day of Ligue 1 … in the company of Gaëtan Laborde.

    According to Pierre Ménès, it is indeed the attacker who arrived at Stade Rennais this summer from Montpellier who is THE flagship recruit of Florian Maurice during the transfer window that has elapsed. His only presence loving the opposing defenses.

    “Laborde’s influence in this team is colossal, he brings this point of fixation that Rennes had been missing for a while. After a delicate start to the season, the Génésio team is in the process of replacing itself, ”Ménès analyzed on his blog Pierrot le foot.

