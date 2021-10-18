Stefano Pioli congratulates his players after victory against Hellas Verona

AC Milan had a spectacular night on Saturday. After being led by a two-goal margin at San Siro by Hellas Verona at half-time, the Rossoneri managed to turn things around and win at home to keep their unbeaten position in the league this season (3- 2). A reaction appreciated by Italian coach Stefano Pioli, proud of the performance of his players in the second half, despite the slew of absences due to injury.





“At half-time, I saw convinced faces among the players, it was clear that we had to put more quality and intensity. These are three very important points, thanks also to our fans who gave us a lot. To achieve a big goal, you have to think small, that is to say, just one game. We played the first eight games at a very good level, after the Champions League we will think of the next one, trying to stay competitive to the end. Even with so many absences, we offer great performances, because we have a lot of strong players. Ibrahimovic is a player of superior intelligence, presence and quality. We hope he can play a lot by the end ”, he said after the meeting.

