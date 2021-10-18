Stock market: 4 stocks to buy despite their sharp rise



The markets climbed more than 2% last week, driven in particular by company publications. Five stocks took the opportunity to soar more than 8% while four others, at the back of the pack, lost more than 3%. Discover our advice on these values.



The Paris Stock Exchange recovered significantly last week.

Putting aside their fears about the evolution of inflation, investors focused on the first publications of companies under their figures for the third quarter.





These have rather reassured, on both sides of the Atlantic, even if the bulk of the announcements are still to come.

Mcphy Energy regains color

In five sessions, the SBF 120 index gained 2.45% and the CAC 40 gained 2.55%. Since the start of the year, these Parisian indices have climbed by nearly 20%.

Against this backdrop, five SBF 120 member stocks jumped more than 8% in one week.

The hydrogen specialist, Mcphy Energy, was particularly in sight. Traditionally volatile, its share has soared by more than 14%, driven in particular by the appointment of a new CEO. Jean-Baptiste Lucas replaces Luc Poyer in this position, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. The title also benefited from the announcement of Emmanuel Macron’s 2030 investment plan, which gives pride of place to hydrogen.

For his part, Eramet continues its surge (+ 9.82% in one week, + 35% in a month and a half), driven by the rise in commodity prices.

The actions Albioma (+ 8.54%),

