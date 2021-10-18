Stock market pullback, oil and higher yields



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS DROP AT MID-SESSION

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street is expected lower on Monday and European stock markets retreat at mid-session after the sharper-than-expected slowdown in the Chinese economy while the rise in bond yields is accentuated by fears of inflation and of tightening of the monetary policies of the central banks.

New York index futures are signaling an opening down around 0.3% for both the Dow Jones and the S & P-500 and 0.2% for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.79% to 6,674.64 points around 11:15 GMT. In Frankfurt, the Dax gives up 0.56% and in London, the FTSE gives up 0.26%.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell by 0.52%, the EuroStoxx 50 in the euro zone by 0.76% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.46%.

China’s gross domestic product growth slowed in the third quarter to 4.9% year-on-year, its lowest level in a year, amid tensions in supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other statistics also released Monday show that industrial production disappointed in September, with a year-on-year increase of 3.1%, against 5.3% the previous month and 4.5% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Persistent uncertainties about the evolution of inflation and the future policy of central banks also continue to impact the stock markets.





VALUES IN EUROPE

The big luxury industry groups Hermès, Kering and LVMH lost 2.25% to 2.68% in Paris, penalized by the Chinese economic slowdown and a speech by President Xi Jinping on a tax system intended to reduce the differences in richness.

In Amsterdam, Philips is down 2.04% after lowering its outlook for sales and profit growth for this year and warning that supply chain problems are likely to intensify in the fourth quarter.

Against the trend, the French laboratory Valneva soars by 39.17% after the first positive results of a phase III trial on its candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

RATE

Tension remains high on the bond market as higher energy prices fuel fears of a surge in inflation and of a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policies.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries is up two basis points to 1.5984%. That of the German Bund rose almost as much, at -0.147%.

CHANGES

Worse-than-expected Chinese statistics and fears about rising prices and its impact on Federal Reserve monetary policy are supporting the dollar, which is up 0.14% against a basket of other benchmark currencies.

The euro fell to $ 1.1587.

The pound fell again against the dollar and the euro after taking advantage of the prospect of a rate hike by the Bank of England following comments on Sunday by the institution’s governor in favor of a reaction from the BoE if rising energy prices cause inflation to rebound.

OIL

Oil prices hit new multi-year highs as demand for crude rebounded with high prices for natural gas and coal.

Brent gained 1.06% to $ 85.76 after a three-year peak at 86.04 and US light crude rose 1.6% to $ 83.60, its highest since October 2014.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Marc Angrand)