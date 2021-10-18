Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Tuesday, October 19, 2021

(AOF) – Danone

The agri-food group will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Kering

The luxury group will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Partouche

Groupe Partouche has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell all of the 57% of the shares it holds in Casino de Crans-Montana (Switzerland). This sale, conditional on obtaining the approval of the Federal Gaming House Commission (CFMJ), will be finalized by the end of January 2022. Under the terms of the syndicated loan from the casino operator, the sale of the Crans-Montana casino will contribute either, in part, to the reduction of the group’s financial debt, or to a reinvestment of the sums.

Pierre and Holidays

The specialist in holiday villages and tourist residences will publish (after market close) its annual turnover.

Reworld Media

Reworld Media announced the signing of a takeover bid for the acquisition of meltygroup from shareholders (which include the companies Pléiade Venture, Serena and Jaina Capital) and is entering into exclusive negotiations. meltygroup is notably the publisher of melty, an iconic news and entertainment site for young audiences for more than 10 years.

Vinci





The concession and construction group will publish (after market close) its annual turnover.

Virbac

Virbac’s strong growth continued in the third quarter of 2021. The animal health specialist achieved sales of 288.2 million euros, up 22.4% compared to the same period at constant parities, growth came out at 21% “mainly driven by the remarkable performance of Europe and the United States and the good performance of other zones, in particular Chile, which is experiencing a rebound and growth over the period. the quarter “, explains the group.

Voluntis

Voluntis, specialist in digital therapies, announced the success of the simplified public tender offer initiated by AptarGroup. Following this offer, Aptar crossed the threshold of 90% of the capital and theoretical voting rights of Voluntis and will therefore file with the AMF a request to implement a squeeze-out of Voluntis shares. not tendered to the offer followed by delisting of the shares from Euronext Growth.

Worldline

Worldline announced the completion of the acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card acquisition activities in the Nordic countries, as part of its strategy to consolidate the payments sector in Europe. This new milestone follows the acquisition of Cardlink in Greece and the execution of a strategic merchant services partnership with BNL in Italy earlier this year.