Such a great sun: the actress Naïma Rodric, alias Lucille, slams the door of the Montpellier series

INFO MIDI LIBRE – The Belgian actress has decided to quit the France 2 series. A sudden decision that caught the production by surprise. This Monday, October 18, no Naïma Rodric on the film set, but another actress, Alicia Dadoun, who took over the role at a moment’s notice.

Naïma Rodric leaves the Montpellier series Such a big sun. The young Belgian actress, who has played the character of Lucille since 2018, has decided to abandon the daily fiction of France Television. An “express departure” told us other actors of the series broadcast every evening on France 2.

A decision that caught production by surprise

This sudden decision came at the end of last week, according to our information. Contacted, the main interested party did not wish to make public the reasons for her departure, which caught many people by surprise, until the production. The filming of the continuation of the adventures of Lucille, her character, within the editorial staff of Free noon, was scheduled for Monday, October 18. It finally took place without her, but in the presence of another actress.

Who is Alicia Dadoun?

It is indeed the actress Alicia Dadoun who took over the role at short notice. Passed by the Cours Florent and the dramatic arts center of London, the young woman has notably made appearances in the television series of TF1 Clem Where Alice Nevers, the judge is a woman. It is impossible for the moment to know how the role of Lucille will evolve in the coming months.





The actress Alicia Dadoun on the set of Un si grand soleil, this Monday, October 18.

Midi Libre – MICHAEL ESDOURRUBAILH

