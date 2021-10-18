Taiwan, epicenter of military tensions between China and the United States

DECRYPTION – The fate of the volcanic island, which Communist China has promised to bring back into its fold, gives rise to rhetorical as well as military escalation.

From our correspondent in Taiwan

Tirelessly, waves of helmeted soldiers in camouflage uniforms and clinging to speedboats leap into the water, machine guns slung, storming the white sand beach. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “shock” troops conducted a life-size rehearsal of a Chinese “D Day” on the subtropical coast of Fujian, in the Taiwan Strait, a hundred kilometers opposite of the island deemed rebellious by Beijing. “If the separatists dare to detach Taiwan from China, the PLA will crush them mercilessly”, trumpeted the Chinese army daily, at the right time, the day after a combative speech by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on October 10, swearing to “Do not bend under pressure” of the communist regime.

Chinese propaganda strains its muscles, with a lot of artillery images, threatening the president of the young democracy of 23 million inhabitants with a military invasion if she dares to cross