Tariq Krim: what France lacks to have a real sovereign cloud

To put all this in place in Europe, will it not inevitably require considerable sums of money? Is the Old Continent capable of it?

I do not totally agree on the question of the money. To build a quality product, infrastructure or architecture, you need competent people. Then we say it takes a lot. This is not true, it takes the right team. Technology is very meritocratic. We must therefore find the right talents, those who develop the products, but also scalability models, such asopen source, which make it possible to perpetuate the software. It is also necessary – and this is what the United States and China have done very well – knowing how to buy, integrate and promote European technologies. And it starts at university.





We must also separate two things: infrastructure and the digital economy. In recent years, we have abandoned the issue of infrastructure to focus solely on the financing of start-ups. However, the companies that support and maintain the digital infrastructure and the cloud are not necessarily start-ups that raise a lot of money and want to make IPOs. These are SMEs, mid-cap companies, large groups. Independent publishers who want to sell their technologies over the long term. I’ve been saying it for years: what we lack at the top of the state is a CTO [directeur de la technologie, NDLR] which ensures that the architecture and choices promote digital sovereignty. Google’s CTO does not code, it defines the vision, the languages ​​used which allow projects to be homogenized. When we look at government projects in our country, we have the impression that things are going all over the place, because each person thinks they have a say. In the end, we end up with sorts of misshapen monsters, wasted resources and talents because there is no global vision.