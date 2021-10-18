Téji Savanier, King of La Paillade

“Above the stars”, “The Savanier genius”, “The jewel of the League of Talents”… the qualifiers were not lacking on Sunday evening to highlight the XXL performance of Téji Savanier against the Racing Club de Lens à la Mosson (1-0), an important success against the runner-up of Paris Saint-Germain ending to a four-game winless streak. In addition to having been a decisive passer on Stephy Mavididi’s goal at the start of the second half, the one nicknamed * “C **uille “ was the metronome of the Hérault team, everywhere on the pitch and with remarkable technical accuracy (104 balls touched, 83% successful passes, 5 key passes, 6 balls recovered). A service that gradually confirms the ranking established by Sky Sports Considering him the 8th best player of the five major European leagues, alongside Achraf Hakimi (7th) and Dimitri Payet (10th).

What follows after this advertisement

🏃 Téji Savanier was everywhere again this afternoon 🏃! #MHSCRCL (1-0) pic.twitter.com/k9NF9VC7ge – Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@ Ligue1UberEats) October 17, 2021

Questioned at the edge of the field after the meeting at the microphone of Canal +, number 11 of the MHSC was keen to offer this success to the more than 12,000 Montpellier supporters present at the stadium: “We said among ourselves that we had to play a great match this afternoon to win this match against Lens. I think the team played a very big game, we gave it our all and I think we are very happy to win this game in front of our supporters. “ However, despite the recital on a personal level, he insisted on highlighting the collective performance of his family: “I had a good game, but what we will remember is the victory with the team. If today, I play a big game but we lose, it’s pointless. Today, it’s a collective, we feel good, we are well at the moment and we must continue. “ A reaction worthy of a real captain, he who recovered the armband after the brief captaincy of Andy Delort (3 matches), transferred at the end of August to OGC Nice. A start that his teammate did not understand, but that he managed to compensate, both in the locker room and in the green rectangle.

Number 11 on the jersey, number 10 on the field

The rise of Téji Savanier comes at the right time for La Paillade fans: with the departures of Andy Delort and Gaëtan Laborde and the arrivals of Valère Germain and Nicholas Goacchini, the offensive sector seemed diminished on paper. But with the new tactical animation of Olivier Dall’Oglio, Montpellier is illustrated by a great intensity with and without the ball and better intentions in attack (6.1 chances per game, 7th L1 team according to the CIES). And this is also reflected in accounting terms: in fact, ODO’s men are already at 17 goals scored in the league, one more than at the same stage of the season last year. Involved in 6 goals (2 goals and 4 assists) in 9 matches, Savanier is logically the most decisive player in the squad, ahead of the two incumbent strikers Stephy Mavididi (3b, 2pd) and Valère Germain (3b, 1pd) . Given his momentum, he could aim for his personal best offering, peaking at 13 in his last season with Nîmes in the top flight, rewarding him with the title of best passer in the championship during the 2018/2019 financial year.





Positioned as playmaker in the 4-2-3-1 of the former Brestois, Savanier has become the playing master of this Pailladine team, just behind Germain and accompanied by Mollet and Mavididi on the corridors. His finesse and his intelligence of play released the MHSC from a few trap matches, such as the trip to Troyes, during which he scored the equalizing goal at the end of the game (1-1) or the second goal against the Girondins de Bordeaux in a prolific draw (3-3). Another quality that makes him the X factor in Hérault: his placement. The child of the city Gely did not leave a corner of the lawn of Mosson facing Lens, providing stimulus solutions to his teammates in defense and in the midfield, thus orienting the game while raising his block by his races with the ball. Evidenced by his action in the 64th with his breakthrough of 70 meters on the left flank before eliminating three opponents and offering a goal ball to Germain, without success. In addition, his high-level duel against Lensois Seko Fofana, one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, thrilled spectators at La Mosson and on social networks.

1⃣1⃣ Téji Savanier player of the month for August! 👏

🏆 Ilios Group MHSC Trophy 🔗 Voting details https://t.co/apCPCzatWt pic.twitter.com/Bo8nvevfht – MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) September 4, 2021

Nevertheless, the native of Montpellier has had a few empty moments over the last three months, in particular the trip to the Parc des Princes against Paris SG (2-0, September 25), with much more waste (26 balloons lost out of 81, 5 duels won out of 16), even if his friends in the midfield were able to compensate for his slight drop in form, such as Florent Mollet (3 key passes) and Jordan Ferri (8 balls recovered). This average performance did not prevent him from being voted the club’s best player in September. A great reward for those who play in their favorite club, the club of their dreams: “I could have made a lot more money elsewhere but I didn’t care. My dream was to play here. Today it is a reality and I am very proud of it. When I was very young, I came to La Mosson to see Montpellier play in Ligue 2, in the rain, the cold… Today, I am the captain of my club, of the club in my city, I could not ask for better . We must not forget where we come from, our trajectory ”, he had declared to the official media of Ligue 1. Montpellier and Equipe de France olympique. The next step ? The Blues of Didier Deschamps perhaps, who had already had it in the sights last year.