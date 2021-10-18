temperatures worthy of a month of June expected in the southwest

If temperatures, above seasonal norms, are far from the heat records recorded in the past in October, the weather will be particularly mild on Monday and Tuesday, especially in the southwest of the country.

The start of the summer week in the southwest of the country, with temperatures above normal for the season, and worthy of a month of June. This softness is explained by the rise, over the Hexagon, of a cloudy band from the West Indies, loaded with sub-tropical air.

Thus, this Monday afternoon, peaks of up to 25 ° C are expected, especially in Bordeaux and Biarritz. It will be up to 23 ° C in Corsica, 22 ° C in Marseille. Temperatures will also be mild in the North, with temperatures between 17 and 20 ° C.

The temperatures expected on Monday. © BFMTV

Up to 30 ° C at the foot of the Pyrenees on Tuesday

The mildness will continue on Tuesday, with 4 to 8 degrees above normal for the season in the Southwest. 28 ° C are thus expected in Biarritz, 27 ° C in Bordeaux and Tarbes, 25 ° C in Bourges.

The temperatures forecast for Tuesday afternoon © BFMTV

In the North, temperatures will oscillate between 21 ° C and 23 ° C in Paris. The hottest temperatures are expected at the foot of the Pyrenees, where the mercury can reach 30 ° C.





The temperatures expected this Tuesday afternoon © BFMTV

Temperatures not exceptional for the season

If these temperatures remain extremely mild for the season, they are far from reaching the records reached in October in the past. On October 15, 1988, for example, it was 35 ° C in Ajaccio.

Several heat peaks were also reached in 1985: on October 2, it was 33.8 ° C in Tarbes, 34.7 ° C in Dax. On October 3 of the same year, the mercury reached 31 ° C in Mulhouse. Finally, more recently, on October 1, 2011, 28.9 ° C was recorded in the capital.

Heat records in October in the past © BFMTV

The summer episode will however be short-lived: from Wednesday, an episode of disturbances will return from the North-West. Temperatures will drop back below 20 ° C.