Test – HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless – The Basics are in the Box! | Xbox one

Last March, we had the chance to try out the official Xbox wireless headset, simply called Wireless Headset. A first conclusive test given the price of the object, however we were left on our hunger with a relatively passable microphone. This time, we spent a few days in the company of another wireless headset, specially designed by the HyperX brand, for our Xbox machines: the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless. Will it be able to meet our expectations? Will his microphone rise to the occasion? The answer in this test!

A recognized brand in the gaming industry

HyperX, here is a brand whose fame is undeniable today. Founded by Hewlett-Packard in 2000, it first established itself in the IT world with its RAM memory, then it quickly extended its offer by offering high capacity USB keys and SSDs. Finally, it has also invested in the field of peripheral equipment with keyboards, mice and mouse pads, but also headsets!

In 2015, HyperX launched its Cloud II headset which offered neither more nor less than 7.1 sound with a control box equipped with a sound card. Let’s relativize the thing, at that time it was mainly a sound virtualization, which however kept a certain efficiency, like the Tritton AX720 + which for a long time occupied the front of the stage.

2016, the HyperX brand expands its offering with Xbox licensed headsets. The same year, sales exceeded one million helmets sold, all ranges combined.

We are now in 2021, the brand can now count on many partnerships, including 20 e-Sport teams to which it provides professional gaming equipment.

New generation, new equipment. Make way for the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless!

No fuss, the essentials are in the box!

No need to get lost in circumlocutions, HyperX has gone to the essentials in terms of packaging. Like the official Xbox wireless headset, the CloudX Stinger Wireless comes to us in its simplest device: sober packaging, easy opening and a classic plastic case. The latter comes with an installation guide and a power cable. As this is a wireless headset designed for a direct connection to Xbox consoles, no dongle is therefore necessary.

Regarding the aesthetic aspect of the device, it wears a pretty gray dress that does not suffer from any design flaw. As usual, we find the typical green edging of the Redmond firm which overhangs the headphones, the foam of which is contained in a black envelope with the imitation leather appearance, something relatively classic but effective. The plastic, on the other hand, is slightly grainy and is reminiscent of the one we find on the PDP LVL40, but this in no way affects the overall design of the helmet which, let us remember, targets the mid-range.

The microphone could not be simpler, a flexible rod that we can adapt to our liking. Note that the latter is not removable and does not benefit from protective foam. However, will this be annoying in use?

3, 2, 1: ignition

To turn it on, nothing complicated, just press the power button on the left ear cup for a few seconds, which also includes the volume control button.

Easy to use, the headset can be easily connected to an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X | S via the connection button located on the opposite earpiece, on which we also find the voice / game balance. Like an Xbox controller, all it takes is a press of a few seconds on the pairing button on the console, then on the headset and the magic happens.

The cloud on the ears, the sounds wake up

In play, he knows how to be skillful in terms of sound balance, both treble and bass, although we could blame him for a lack of heat that chokes them somewhat. The mids are set back, a characteristic that is found in many cases in the midrange. Not enough to boast about it, the exercise is successful if we take into account its pricing position.

For viewing film, nothing to complain about, it does the job without shining in the exercise. The same goes for listening to music. However, the lack of richness of the mids is felt just like the bass which lacks roundness, especially when the track gives pride of place to a double bass. For more edgy music, giving pride of place to boom-boom, no major concern to raise.





And the microphone in all of this?

Where HyperX stands out is when it comes to the clarity of its mic. The voice capture is faithful, and without parasitic noises that would disturb the capture of it. It is the same for the clicking of the keys of the controller which are not heard, which is not to displease the interlocutor with whom one exchanges.

For ascending music-loving geeks, we also carried out a test by putting music on the smartphone by pushing the volume to the maximum. Note that you can listen to your favorite songs with your mobile at a distance of about 5 meters from you, without this affecting the clarity of your voice for the person listening to you. Obviously, this observation was made with a volume which, let us remember, remains reasonable.

A comfortable and easy-to-use helmet

After these few hours spent in the company of the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless headset, we can say that it knows how to be comfortable. The foams are not for nothing, of course, but the weight of 285 grams allows to avoid too intense pressure on the top of the head. The earphone cushions are also very pleasant, especially for eyeglass wearers, but lack efficiency in optimally filtering external sounds, which is not prohibitive for all that.

Like the official Wireless Headset, we appreciate the fact that we can directly manage the volume and the voice / game balance from the headphones, which saves us a few wanderings within the console menus and makes our existence easier during of our games sessions.

Regarding its autonomy, the 17 hours are well respected, good point for those and those who do not want to recharge it every moment.

The CloudX Stinger Core Wireless finally synthesizes what we can expect from a headset in this price range: comfort, overall good sound, very decent battery life and, once is not customary, a effective microphone for the price.