That 70’s show! Prince William surprises with a velvet suit

On the occasion of the Earthshot awards ceremony, this Sunday, October 17, Prince William dressed in an amazing outfit.

Saturday night fever. Or rather this Sunday, October 17, 2021. Indeed, for the first evening of Earthshot awards show, at Alexandra Palace in London, prince william hit hard alongside Kate Middleton. While she skillfully recycled a dress from her favorite designer, the Duke of Cambridge opted for a surprising outfit. Used to light suit jackets, sometimes made of tweed, the father of the family deviated from his clothing customs by opting for green velvet emerald. An astonishing choice but also a slight nod to 1970s fashion.

Prince william accompanied this vintage jacket a black turtleneck and suit pants of the same shade. The color of his jacket is also not trivial since the Earthshot Prize is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five laureates contributing sustainably to the preservation of the environment. Green is just a reference to biodiversity that the grandson of Her Majesty Elizabeth II tends to defend against global warming. Buckingham Palace aligned itself with this position with green lighting unveiled this Saturday, October 16.

Prince William scored points

A faultless in the eyes of Internet users. Perceiving prince william alongside Kate Middleton, they could not help but express their approval, especially on Twitter. “They are magnificent, Kate is so beautiful and elegant and the velvet looks so good on William“, remarked an anonymous.”They are beautiful !“, added another. Prince william especially made the happiness of his father, another convinced ecologist. Indeed, this Sunday, October 17, Prince Charles unveiled a touching press release in which he said “proud” of his eldest son for his commitment.

