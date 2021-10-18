The 5am news – Coronavirus: towards a fifth epidemic wave?

Are we currently witnessing the beginnings of a fifth wave of coronavirus? After a continuous drop in the incidence rate over the past two months, it is on the rise again: + 11% in one week. The national alert threshold of 50 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants has almost been reached. Three departments are particularly concerned, Lozère, Creuse and Aveyron. For two weeks, schoolchildren in these departments no longer wear the mask. Consequence: the name of positive cases multiply in children.

In Millau, for example, the Le Crès – Albert Séguier school group had to close several classes. If since the beginning of October, Lola can see her classmates’ mouths again, the end of this barrier gesture caused the explosion in the incidence rate among 6-10 year olds in ten days, passing to 432. “I have already explained to her that she might put the mask back on soon. Nothing has been done yet, but we are heading there,” said her dad. at RTL’s microphone.

“With hindsight, I think it was too early to take off the mask“, affirms for his part Aurélie. While his son’s CP class closed Thursday evening due to twenty sick children in his school group, the young boy will in turn be tested to resume theschool Tuesday. In the event of a positive result, a puzzle emerges. “I returned to work two weeks ago, it will be difficult to tell my boss that I will have to take time off again,” she explains.





The neighboring department of Lozere is also facing an upsurge in the epidemic. The mask is also compulsory in class again from this Monday..

Also to listen in this journal

International – The French Ambassador to Belarus, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, returned to France on Sunday October 17 at the request of Minsk.

Politics – Emmanuel Macron will launch this Monday, October 18, “States General of Justice“in Poitiers, for “overhaul” the system for 2022.

Soccer – The Olympique de Marseille has resumed third place in Ligue 1 Sunday 17th October by beating Lorient (4-1).

The editorial staff recommends you