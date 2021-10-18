the advanced summary of episode 1038 of Tuesday, October 19

Tuesday October 19 in Tomorrow belongs to us… who is preparing a wedding for Christmas and will put more lightness in the intrigues … Judith cracks: she is convinced that she will not get out of it. Indeed, she lacks insulin … At the police station, the police had nothing to do with it. Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui, who confided in the plot) has not yet been able to view all the tapes of the place of Judith’s kidnapping.

Raphaëlle confronts Martin for her new client

Nourredine, a new peacekeeper, offers to help him. Martin accepts his proposal before confronting Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret, who made some revelations about the lawyer and Xavier) that Yvan has just appointed to defend his grandson. An explosive first meeting: the lawyer accuses the commander of prolonging abusive custody. She threatens him to alert the press, the prosecution and the prefect if he does not release Noa (Who is his interpreter Tristan Jerram?).

Coming to talk about Assia to a Sara empty-handed of information, Victoire (Solène Hébert) bumps into Georges. Uncomfortable, it does not take long to slip away. The peacekeeper informs the other two police officers of his find: he noticed a black van in the videos. But he was unable to isolate his license plate.

In the barn, the kidnapper of Judith and Roxane forced the latter to put on a white dress for dinner. She notices that it is that of a woman whose photo adorns the walls of the dining room. The kidnapper takes off his hood. It’s Yvan… who calls him Assia…

Samuel comforts Victoire

At the villa, Samuel tries to distract Victoire, who has just received an SMS from Georges calling her back. She confides in him that she hates herself for hurting her ex. And thanks him for listening. She thinks she has made up her mind: Georges and her, it’s really over. The gynecologist assures her that she will be very happy by returning to the singles market… Does he speak for himself?





Anna is not immune to Jim’s charm

Anna Maud Baecker) reunites with Jim Irving, the photographer-reporting at Spoon, thinking he needs his contacts for a future report. But the photographer tells her that he just wanted to see her again. Embarrassed, the ex journalist plants him there. At home, Karim (Samy Gharbi, who almost left the show) catches her looking at pictures of Mathieu, her ex, on her computer. She assures him that she was just sorting them out and throwing them in the trash. The policeman remains skeptical. Shaken by his refusal to have children, he wonders about his loyalty during his professional trips. Enough to annoy Anna greatly, overwhelmed by her jealousy. She leaves, furious, for the hospital where she confides her setbacks to Flore before receiving a new invitation from Jim by SMS. She answers him positively. The two meet for a walk. But when Jim starts flirting, Anna abandons him, apologizing for doing anything. Will she succumb to temptation?

Bart congratulates Audrey on her skills as a waitress

In the kitchen, Vanessa remakes her own. The maestro of the pots refuses to cook mackerel, “the least noble fish of the Mediterranean”, even though she had ordered sea bream. The opportunity for a new clash with Bart who asks him to go down in tone. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio, who mentioned the prejudices of which she is a victim) suggests to the chef to make mackerel in white wine. To Bart’s amazement, Vanessa accepts, arrogating to herself the idea. The recipe is a success. To the point of giving Vanessa an idea for the next menus: Batch cooking (prepare all the meals of the week in one cooking session) and Comfort food (comfort food). With of course some expensive ingredients… Bart congratulates Audrey: thanks to her, they have broken records. According to him, she has service in her blood. He wishes to keep her at the Spoon. Audrey, who won 60 euros in tips, is delighted. Especially since she brings home the leftovers from the restaurant. Her children are in heaven!