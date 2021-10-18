The Apple Keynote live with MacBook, M1X chip, AirPods 3 …

Apple is organizing a novelty presentation this Monday, October 18 at 7 p.m. KST. The opportunity for the American giant, which recently presented its new iPhone, iPad and iWatch, to tell us about its ranges of AirPods and computers, with perhaps the presentation of a new chip.

Is there much to expect from this presentation? Apple in any case warned us with a rather encouraging “Hang on” as to the content of this keynote. We are obviously waiting for the new M1X chip to succeed the M1 presented more than a year ago and which now equips many of the brand’s devices. More power, a move upmarket to replace the presence of Intel a little more, such a presentation would inevitably lead Apple to talk to us about new MacBook, or even Macbook Pro.

The iMacs would also not be forgotten if this new chip were to come out and we can imagine, after 24-inch iMacs equipped with the M1 chip, a new 5K range equipped with the M1X chip.

In terms of accessories, it is rather on the side of the Airpods that the eyes are turning, with the first rumors of the release of the Airpods 3. The firm at the apple has not updated its successful true wireless headphones for a long time. moment, the opportunity would be perfect for a launch.

You can follow this event with us, live, with information from this conference as it is announced.





