The association Dare feminism attacks the company Miss France in the industrial tribunal

They must measure at least 1.70 m, be single andt “representative of beauty” : the criteria for recruiting candidates for the Miss France election are “discriminatory”, affirms Dare feminism, who decided to take it to the next level. THE‘association indeed announced, Monday, October 18, to have seized the industrial tribunal, considering that this competition “sexist” violated labor law.

Dare feminism is atcaccompanied in his approach by three women who claim to have had to give up taking the competition because they did not meet the criteria required by the organizers. The procedure, brought before the industrial tribunal of Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis), targets the companies Miss France and Endemol Production, specifies the association in a press release. Endemol “uses women to make extremely lucrative audiovisual program while flouting labor rights”, consider the applicants.

We go to court so that the principles of law apply to the show @Miss France which even today asks its “magazine leaders” to be single, not to drink or smoke in public and not to be ironic (yes, it is a real rule) https: // t. co / SWWs4U8hL7 – Dare feminism! (@osezlefeminisme) October 18, 2021

The candidates for the crown of beauty certainly do not sign any employment contract with the organizers of the competition. But their relationship with Endemol must be analyzed as that linking an employee to his employer, says the association, which is based on a 2013 case law concerning the Mister France competition. However, the Labor Code prohibits, in a recruitment, any criterion related to “to manners, age, family status or physical appearance”, explains to AFP Violaine de Filippis-Abate, the lawyer of Dare feminism. Consequently, the applicants ask the labor courts to order the competition organizers to remove from their rules these discriminatory clauses, such as those prohibiting smoking in public, wearing visible tattoos or piercings.





Asked by AFP, the company Miss France refused to react “immediately” to this procedure. In view of the usual length of the latter, it is unlikely that a decision will be made before the next competition, on December 11 in Caen, recognized Violaine de Filippis-Abate. Taking up arguments brandished for several years by many activists, Dare feminism imputes to the Miss France contest “a negative and retrograde impact on the whole of society”.

In its “Annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, had itself qualified the Miss France contest as “archaic caricature”. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless, and even never to have been married.