The association Dare feminism! takes the Miss France election to court

The feminist association takes the Prud’hommes against the beauty contest, believing that the participation of the candidates has value of work.

Does the Miss France show violate the Labor Code? This is what the Dare Feminism! tries to prove. With the participation of three anonymous plaintiffs, the organization takes the Prud’hommes against the company Miss France and Endemol Productions, as reported The world this Monday. The national daily summarizes the three reproaches of the feminist association, which each year castigates the values ​​conveyed by the competition:

“Participation in the famous beauty contest would amount to delivering a work service; the regulations imposed by Miss France would include discriminatory clauses; applying for the post of Miss France would amount to discrimination in hiring.”

“Using the law to advance the cause of women”

The objective is for the Prud’hommes to recognize that the services of young women are not voluntary, and therefore constitute an employment contract. In which case, the latter would be discriminating, according to the association. Violaine de Filippis-Abate, lawyer of Dare feminism !, assures that the prerequisites of Miss France would make a job offer illegal: candidates are notably required to monitor their weight, not to change their cut, not to wear neither tattoo nor piercing, to measure at least 1.70m and to be single and without children.





Dare feminism! considers that the work provided by the candidates, from the rehearsals for the local competitions, defines a contractual relationship because their efforts tend towards “a program of economic value”. They also point the finger at the many obligations to which they are subject in their private life when they are candidates, such as not to drink or consume illegal substances in public, under penalty of being disqualified.

“We may protest every year against this competition which conveys sexist values, nothing ever changes”, annoys Alyssa Ahrabare, the president of the association, in the columns of the World. “This awareness raising effort was no longer sufficient, we decided to use the law to advance the cause of women.”

The daily specifies that the plaintiffs, three women who had to give up the competition because they did not meet the required criteria, are asking for a symbolic euro in damages. But in the event of delay, a fine of 5,000 euros per day will be claimed.