the “big feline” sought for six days is a young puma, it remains untraceable

The gendarmes identified Monday the species to which the feline which has been prowling in the Pas-de-Calais for six days belongs. The animal has still not been captured.

The Pas-de-Calais gendarmes were able to confirm to France Blue North Monday, October 18 that the wanted “big feline” in the department since Wednesday 13 is a young puma. Seen several times around Auxi-le-Château and Ligny-sur-Canche, and even shot at by hunters, he has still not been captured.





Hunters saw the animal several times and hesitated to slaughter it, preferring to call a veterinarian. But the young puma fled in the meantime. Friday, the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais had authorized sampling shots allowing the feline to be slaughtered. The decision is being challenged by animal rights activists. Thereby, a petition launched Saturday on the site change.org collected more than 30,000 signatures in 48 hours, to ask “justice and respect for the Auxilois puma”.

“If we can capture him alive, we will”, insisted the prefecture. “But it’s still a wild animal, we don’t know where it came from, or what its behavior is. This makes research even more difficult.” Despite a call for witnesses to identify the origin or the owner of the puma, no one reported to the gendarmerie.