the biker at the origin of the death of an octogenarian in Clermont-Ferrand imprisoned

The driver of the motorcycle who had hit an octogenarian and caused his death, Thursday evening at

Clermont-Ferrand, during an urban rodeo was indicted and imprisoned on Sunday, according to the city prosecutor’s office. In custody since Friday, after surrendering to the police, the accused, aged 19, was presented to the prosecution at the end of the morning for “aggravated manslaughter and participation in a

rodeo motorized ”, confirming information from the regional daily The mountain.

A second young person indicted

Aged in his twenties, a second young man, who had accompanied the accused on a motorbike during the events and who had also presented himself to the police station a few hours after the latter, was indicted for “non- assistance to person in danger and participation in a motorized rodeo “before being placed under judicial control, according to the same source.





The facts occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Croix de Neyrat district, a large complex in the north of the city. A cctv camera had been able to film the scene. Two motorcycles were circulating on an avenue, one of which was doing a wheelie: the pilot drove only on the rear wheel, a practice popular with fans of urban rodeos.

The motorcycle found burnt

Aged 81, the victim was struck while crossing the road on a protected passage, the light then being red for pedestrians, according to a police source. Taken to hospital, the old lady died there around 10 p.m. The driver had fled and the motorcycle was found burnt. “The phenomenon of urban rodeos is not new. It affects the whole of our country and rightly arouses the exasperation of the inhabitants. Today, it strikes in a tragic way our city, had reacted on Twitter the mayor of Clermont-Ferrand Olivier Bianchi(PS).