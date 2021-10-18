The Canal Plus group welcomes a successful operation in Morocco to end the activities of a popular pirated content platform

The global coalition of actors in the audiovisual sector fighting against content piracy, the Alliance for Creativity Entertainment (ACE), announces that it has ended the activities of the popular pirated content platform Electro TV Sat in Morocco.

“The shutdown of an IPTV service in Morocco is a first in the country. It constitutes a real turning point in the fight against audiovisual piracy in the Maghreb and adds to the legal pressure against pirate operators both in Morocco and in general. of the region, “announces the Canal Plus group, one of the members of ACE since 2020, in a press release.





Electro TV Sat was aimed primarily at a French-speaking audience since its launch in April 2020. Internet users had illegal access to 6,000 channels and 200,000 films and series. This was particularly detrimental for the CANAL + Group, as well as for all audiovisual and sports rights holders.

“After several months of work, ACE managed to suspend the activity of the two individuals behind this illegal service. Thus, all areas of the Electro TV Sat galaxy (4 in total) are now inoperative. ” adds to another successful ACE action earlier this year, in Tunisia, which led to the closure of the illegal IPTV operator Akfasat (illegal access to 3,500 streaming channels and more than 26,000 films and series ) “, adds the text.