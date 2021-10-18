the candidate of the left elected in the first round of the presidential election

Former Prime Minister of Cape Verde José Maria Neves on December 17, 2014. WALKING RAFAEL / REUTERS

The candidate of the historic left party in Cape Verde, the former Prime Minister José Maria Neves, won the presidential election in the first round, Sunday, October 17, in this archipelago cited as an example of democratic success in Africa. West, according to provisional results published on an official website. Mr. Neves, 61, member of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) and head of government from 2001 to 2016, won 51.5% of the vote, an absolute majority necessary to be elected on first round, according to these results covering 97% of the polling stations.

He is well ahead of Carlos Veiga, of the Movement for Democracy (MpD, center right, majority in Parliament). Mr Veiga, 71, another former prime minister from 1991 to 2000, won 42.6% of the vote, according to the same results. Mr. Veiga admitted his defeat in front of televisions and congratulated his opponent. Abstention reached 51.7% of those registered in this election. These results have yet to be validated by the electoral commission. If they are, it is a cohabitation which promises to be at the head of Cape Verde.





Cape Verde renewed, on April 18, the absolute majority of the MpD of Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva (38 seats), ahead of the PAICV (30 seats out of 72). The chairman’s field of action is limited. Cape Verde has a semi-parliamentary regime that gives pride of place to the Prime Minister, the government and the Parliament. Mr. Neves’ long term as Prime Minister was marked by the establishment of relations with China, the signing of a treaty with the European Union and the presentation in 2008 of a predominantly female government.

Prosperous economy and stable democracy

In total, 398,864 Cape Verdeans, including more than 56,000 abroad, were called upon to choose a candidate among a record of seven competitors, all men, to take the head of this volcanic archipelago in the Atlantic off the coast. from Senegal. It was a question of appointing the fifth head of state of independent Cape Verde following Jorge Carlos Fonseca, of the MpD. Elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016, he was unable to run for a third consecutive term.

Since the establishment of the multiparty system in 1990, fifteen years after independence from Portugal, the PAICV and the MpD have shared power and have practiced a smooth alternation praised by the defenders of a weakened democracy elsewhere in west Africa. Mr. Neves takes the helm of a country of 550,000 inhabitants with one of the highest GDP per individual in West Africa and has experienced years of sustained growth.

But the economy, 25% dependent on mainly European tourism, also dependent on payments from the diaspora and development aid, has been hard hit by the Covid-19. The pandemic has accentuated the effects of a worsening drought in recent years. Carlos Veiga had already lost in 2001 and 2006 against the candidate supported by the PAICV, Pedro Pires.