The Day Before: A release date for the MMO inspired by The Last of Us

From the infected, the dilapidated streets of major American cities, all the ingredients of a post-apo game are present in The Day Before, a third-person MMO developed by the Siberian studio Fntastic.

Inspired by The Last of Us but also by The Division and DayZ, The Day Before was announced in February for release a few months later. Finally, the title combining open world, survival and zombie shooting has been postponed to 2022. The Day Before is back in the news today with a trailer of over four minutes, qui informs us that the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on June 21, 2022. As announced, players will have to go explore vast environments, eliminate creatures and collect loot, to consume or resell within settlements built by other players. The trailer even allows us to glimpse customizing homes and crafting weapons, but does not say anything about the content usually expected in MMOs: raids.





On the other hand, we know that many NPCs will be present on the map, ready to send us on expedition to all corners of the world. The developers also clarified that players will be free to act, cooperating with or stealing from others. In principle, wild PvP will be there to create constant tension, although many activities can be done in the company of others. It remains to be seen how it will all be put together. to avoid bad behavior and to discourage players. In any case, you will have to be careful what you do, under penalty of attracting one of the hordes of zombies which are sure to fall on us.

