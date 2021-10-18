The Day Before: What if The Last of Us multi was him?

While The Last of Us multiplayer seems to be in the works for Naughty Dog, another game could make its mark in the “post-apocalyptic triple-A online” category. It’s The Day Before, developed by Fntastic, a studio based in Russia. Is it big enough to compete with the gratin of Sony productions? We go around the information about it to answer this question.

Even though both online and open-world The Walking Dead-style survival games have been around for quite a few years, the genre never seems to have really found its frontline. Maybe that will one day be the case with the alleged multiplayer of The Last of Us. But in the meantime, it’s The Day Before that makes adventure fans dream with lots of zombies. Coming out of nowhere at the start of the year, studio Fntastic’s MMO caught the attention of the press and gamers. Many see him as an adaptation of the Naughty Dog cardboard entirely online. It must be said that the title shares a lot of common points with the adventures of Joel and Ellie, especially with regard to its interface and its gameplay. Very recently, The Day Before has also found a date: June 21, 2022 on PC. The MMO is also planned for PS5 and Xbox Series. So, can he embody an alternative to The Last of Us multiplayer? Without further ado, here is our answer.

Further than an MMO?

Alongside a date that pleases, Diana Weng, who manages the business part of the editor of The Day Before, dropped a few punchlines : “This is the first zombie apocalypse metaverse” she says, emphasizing the variety of mechanics to – try – to survive and “ultra-realistic” sets. It is certain, for the moment, The Day Before has shown itself in its best light, with a very solid technique and phases of the game that fully meet what is expected of him.. In the gameplay videos currently available, we can see multiplayer survival with resource management, taking into account noise – calculated according to the items the player is carrying – and real-time crafting, inspired by The Last of Us. It will therefore be necessary to explore and bond with other survivors to perhaps stay alive. Vehicles will also be there, with realistic driving, stock of fuel and even punctures.





The Day Before – A new gameplay trailer that hits the mark

Of course, The Day Before has great ambitions, and the developers at Fntastic speak of the project as a game they have always dreamed of. The very last gameplay trailer also shows a technique still as mastered, with in addition a facet more relaxed than the one we knew, as for example when a survivor finds a new Louis-Vuitton backpack. Among other known information, we know that The Day Before map will be “massive” with a big city and its surroundings, that zombies will be able to move in horde, that the weather will also be important, can affect those who are less well equipped (a gauge of life, energy and heat is also in the game) or even mask noises before infiltrating a place. Quite a few elements which, all in all, could give a very complete gaming experience. But questions remain unanswered.

What remains to be clarified

As it stands, there is still a lot to be clarified on The Day Before. The gameplay videos indeed suggest the title as an action-survival game with a multiplayer dimension, while it is indeed an MMO. Today, we haven’t seen anything concrete regarding cooperation, which is at the heart of the experience, nor even for PvP, PvE, and even less for instances and servers. (according to a recent interview, there would be no level system for more “realism”). However, there is still a lot of time for The Day Before to unfold. In the title of Fntastic, it will take “Find answers and the resources to survive” and “Participate in the restoration of the old society before it is too late”, as can be read on the official website. It’s classic, but it’s rather envious. A beta would also be on the horizon soon. New information should not be long in coming.