The dream life of Celine Dion’s son, private jets and lavish parties

René-Charles Angélil can boast of having what is called a dream life. Indeed, he may never really need to work and lead a more than comfortable existence. Nevertheless, despite all the eccentricities he could afford as the son of a star, he remains rather wise it must be admitted. Celine Dion’s eldest son is not the type to be talked about in the tabloid press or to appear too much, although the whole world knows his name.

René-Charles Angélil, however, has a rhythm of life that can make people jealous. Because, when he wants to travel, he can decide on a whim and board a private jet. Or when he wants to party, he won’t look at expenses. Likewise, to afford a car, he goes directly to the most luxurious brands and obviously takes a model with all the options. And who wouldn’t dream of being able to do the same? Objeko tells you more about Celine Dion’s eldest son in this article.

René-Charles Angélil spends without counting?

René-Charles Angélil celebrated his 20th birthday on January 25th. From a young age and despite the financial resources of his family, he does not twiddle his thumbs. Indeed, Celine Dion’s eldest son is enrolled in university and works hard. In addition, he is also trying to break through as a rapper. His pseudonym Big Tip can put a smile on his mother’s fans. But she is one of those who take their children’s ambitions very seriously. René-Charles Angélil released his first and only EP, last January. And he was proud to warn his followers that it was available for listening on Apple Music.

Celine Dion obviously encourages her son, René Charles Angélil, to pursue his dreams with passion. Indeed, it was only by believing that her family would come true that she was able to go so far and touch the peaks of her art. And like her, her son has not escaped the tragedies of life. If Celine Dion knows how to move forward in the face of adversity, it is undoubtedly a value that she transmits to her children. Thereby, Objeko do not forget that if the great diva lost her husband in 2016, René-Charles Angélil lost his father.





The young man will have known his father suffering from cancer all his life. Because it was in 2000 that the disease broke out and René-Charles Angélil was born in 2001. And as Celine Dion’s husband lost his life in 2016, the calculation is quickly done, the eldest son of the famous singer was only 15 when he left for good. Growing up without his dear dad, whom he loved so much, was not easy for René-Charles Angélil. He had to be strong enough to support his mother and his two little brothers very early on. And all the fortune of his parents could not erase this drama.

The lifestyle of the young man is enough to make people envious

Thus, one would have thought that Celine Dion’s eldest son was playing the rebels late in life. That his teenage crisis would be impressive because of his father’s death. But also because he has never lacked for anything at the material level. However, it is a mature, calm and thoughtful young man that Celine Dion has educated well. A young man who carries his parents’ values ​​as a banner. And that is certainly their pride, whether they are there to see it from near or far. Nevertheless, for us who are not used to the luxury life as René-Charles Angélil knows it, the least of his deeds and gestures can be interpreted as ostentatious.

Thus, when the young man buys a car for his 20th birthday, it is impossible to compare the event on a scale of values ​​that we are used to. René-Charles Angélil paid $ 300,000 to buy his vehicle. And to go party with friends, it is in a private jet that the young man travels. Granted, he doesn’t spend that kind of expense every four mornings. Nevertheless, it is natural to jump to the ceiling when hearing about his “little gifts” which are worth several hundred thousand dollars. Neither Celine Dion nor he could blame the public for it, Objeko is convinced of it.



