The emotion of Bernard Tapie’s grandson

Marseille once again paid a magnificent tribute to the great president that was Bernard Tapie. His grandson, who was able to give the envy a start, did not hide his emotion …

The son, grandson, as well as the great-grandson kicked off the match between OM and Lorient, this Sunday at the Vélodrome stadium. The two turns honored the memory of the boss through two magnificent tifos, and “We are the champion” was played on the violin before the meeting.

His grandson Rodolphe once thanked the supporters of Olympique de Marseille:

A lot of emotion – RMD

“A lot of emotion. It makes me happy, it reminded me of 1993, when my grandfather let me kick off. It was an OM-Lens, the first day of the championship. Twenty-eight years later, my son does it with me… it’s huge. Much emotion for me and especially for him, he was impressed in the middle of it all. When you see the love that the supporters have given us since October 3, it gives us incredible strength. We have no words. ” Rodolphe Michaux-Tapie– Source: RMC (10/17/21)

We don’t have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch this in Marseille – Di Meco

In the media, several former Olympique de Marseille players who knew Bernard Tapie were invited to talk about their relationship with him. Eric Di Meco seemed very touched during his first intervention on this subject at RMC’s microphone.

Last Sunday, he was again requested by Téléfoot. The left side did not hide his attachment to Bernard Tapie and especially the importance he had in his career. To pay tribute to him, Eric Di Meco also thinks that making a statue would be a good solution.

“We were his sons, when he came to spend the day with us during a match he talked to us a lot about football, he ate our brains. If I hadn’t met this man, if he hadn’t come to OM, I might not have had the career I have made. We must mark the occasion, we do not have the culture of the statue, but why not, precisely, launch it in Marseille. ” Eric Di Meco– Source: Téléfoot (10/10/21)

