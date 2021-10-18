the emotional tribute of Bernard Tapie’s grandson to supporters

For its first at the Vélodrome since the death of its former president Bernard Tapie, Olympique de Marseille paid a tribute worthy of the name to the architect of Marseille’s coronation in the 1993 Champions League. The grandson Rodolphe Michaux -Tapie has also delivered a moving tribute to Marseille supporters at the microphone of RMC Sport after the victory against Lorient (4-1):“A lot of emotion. It makes me happy, it reminded me of 1993, when my grandfather let me kick off. It was an OM-Lens, the first day of the championship. Twenty-eight years later, my son is doing it with me … it’s huge. Much emotion for me and especially for him, he was impressed in the middle of it all. When you see the love that the supporters have given us since October 3, it gives us incredible strength. We have no words ”, he declared after the fictitious kick-off given by his son Hugo.





“We feel that there is a real popular union around what happened, everyone has come together. It helps us on a daily basis. We lost a loved one we loved. Seeing all this emotion, this love they give us … we came out of the funeral, we didn’t even want to cry, it was so beautiful. It helps us on a daily basis. Thanks to them, we can overcome this ordeal. And then life goes on. From there, he must be very proud of everything that is happening, of the love they give us ”, added grandson Tapie.