The European Union has exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines since January

In less than a year, more than a billion Covid-19 vaccines have been provided by the EU to 150 countries. Millions of additional doses are still expected to be delivered.

The EU has exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines in ten months to more than 150 countries, or half of the doses produced in Europe, the European Commission said Monday (October 18th). “Quite clearly, the EU is the world’s largest exporter of vaccines“, Said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a short video posted online.

Read alsoChinese vaccine diplomacy undermined

According to the count made by AFP on Monday, some 580 million doses have been administered to date in the EU, where more than 75% of adults are now fully vaccinated. “We have always fairly shared our vaccines with the rest of the world“, And the Twenty-Seven have so far delivered around 87 million doses to low and middle income countries through the international Covax program,” said the chief executive. The EU will still give “over the next few months“At least 500 million additional doses to these vulnerable countries,”but other countries must also redouble their effortsAdded Ursula von der Leyen.





Highly regulated exports

Brussels announced at the end of September to extend its mechanism for controlling exports of anti-Covid vaccines produced in the EU until the end of December, in order to guarantee the supplies of the Twenty-Seven in the face of “uncertainties»Fueled by the emergence of new variants. This mechanism in force since the end of January requires, before any export of vaccines outside the EU by a laboratory, to obtain the green light from the Member State from which the doses are shipped, with the exception of shipments to vulnerable countries or benefiting from exemptions. This decision must then be confirmed by the Commission. A control instituted to monitor in particular the shipments of the AstraZeneca laboratory, accused of not honoring its orders to the EU for the benefit of other countries.

In practice, between the end of January and the end of September, the Twenty-Seven approved more than 2,600 requests for exports to 56 countries and territories (United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Chile, Canada, Israel, Japan, Turkey …). During this period, only one export request – from AstraZeneca to Australia – was rejected.

Several powers (United States, India, South Africa …), in unison with NGOs, demand a temporary lifting of the patents protecting vaccines in order to develop their production, but Brussels refuses to do so, preferring to increase the European participation in the Covax solidarity mechanism.