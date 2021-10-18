the faces of the new FC Barcelona

What follows after this advertisement

The relief of number 10

Since the departure of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona has launched a new cycle. The club will rely on its young shoots for the next few years. With nuggets like Gavi Where Pedri, the Catalans wish to return to success. The young Ansu fati is considered the standard bearer of this rebirth of Barça. The Blaugranas have entrusted him with the heavy responsibility of wearing the mythical number 10 worn by Messi, Ronaldinho Where Rivaldo. This role succeeds him wonderfully. Since his comeback, the 18-year-old kid has burst the screen with already 2 goals in 2 appearances in La Liga. Against Valencia this Sunday, October 17, Barça relied on their new messiah to win 3-1.





Agüero’s expected return

To support it in this transition, FC Barcelona can count on Sergio Aguero. Kun have finally made their official La Liga debut against Valencia. Returning in the 85th minute against Valencia, the 33-year-old was entitled to a warm welcome from the Camp Nou audience. His calf injury now behind him, the Argentinian intends to make the powder speak on the lawns of La Liga. “I was very happy with my debut. The important thing is that we won. People chanted my name. The singing was amazing. Now it’s up to me to return the affection they showed me. I can’t kiss them one by one, but I hope they enjoy my game“, He declared in remarks relayed by the Spanish media AS.

A rebirth of Coutinho

Recently relaunched by Ronald Koeman, Philippe Coutinho could, finally, have a card to play in Barcelona. The Brazilian playmaker ended a terrible famine last night. He had not scored with Barça since November 29, 2020. The person did not hide his joy after the meeting: “ to score after so long, it feels good. The team is gaining confidence and we had a good game. I want to triumph at Barça despite the difficulties. We are working hard to make our season a success“. Recruited for the modest sum of 160 million euros in 2018, Philippe Coutinho has never managed to win with the Blaugranas. It is regularly considered as a bargaining chip during the transfer window. At 29, the Brazilian could live his first full season with FC Barcelona.