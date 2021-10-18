Hybrid urban SUVs are few in number on the market since there are only three: Hyundai Kona, Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris Cross. Soon a new speaker will arrive in the person of the Honda HR-V. This third generation will only be available in hybrid and will take over the engine of the brand’s city car, the Jazz, namely a 1.5 petrol combined with two electric motors, giving a maximum power of 131 hp and a maximum torque of 253 Nm.

Honda HR-V (2021): the first live images of the test + driving impressions







For this new HR-V, Honda has completely redesigned its SUV stylistically. Thus, the profile has the false air of a cut SUV and the front is distinguished by its grille your body which integrates perfectly with the shield. The rear stands out for its part by lights which are connected by a light strip.











Inside, the dashboard is relatively classic but we will especially remember the excellent practical aspects with good roominess, an easy-to-use trunk thanks to its wide opening, its perfectly flat floor when the seats are folded down and especially the Magic Seats. , this very clever device allowing the seat of the rear seats to be raised in order to load tall objects. A unique feature on the market.

The prices of this new HR-V are between 31,520 and 36,520 €.











First impressions of driving

As is the case with the Jazz, the HR-V has a hybrid engine resulting from an internal and relatively complex solution. It is a 1.5 Atkinson cycle gasoline engine coupled to two electric motors with a cumulative power of 131 hp. This solution is perfectly suited to urban or peri-urban use where the HR-V is very quiet in use, often operating 100% electric. Unfortunately, this balance deteriorates when the heat engine starts up because it turns out to be relatively noisy. Too bad because the behavior is generally convincing.