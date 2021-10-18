The five victims, identified, were killed with knives and not with bows according to the police

We are starting to see a little more clearly about the attack perpetrated in Norway last week. Contrary to what was first announced, the five victims of Espen Andersen Bråthen’s murderous journey to Kongsberg were killed with knives, not bows. According to the police, more than a dozen people were indeed targeted by archery at the start of the attack, as testimonies reported, but none were killed with this weapon.





“At a certain point, he gets rid of or loses his bow and arrows,” Inspector Per Thomas Omholt said, recounting the attack at a press conference. “In Hyttegata, he kills five people with knives in both private and public places.”

Islamist motivation, a cold trail

The motivations of the 37-year-old Dane, suspected of Islamist radicalization, are also becoming clearer. He admitted to the murders and explained himself at length, without any religious motivation being reported by the police. “As for the motive, the disease remains the main hypothesis. And with regard to conversion to Islam, this hypothesis is weakened ”, summarizes Per Thomas Omholt.

Espen Andersen Bråthen was remanded in a medical institution. A psychiatric assessment is underway to determine whether or not he can be held criminally responsible for his actions.