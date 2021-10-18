the five victims were killed with knives and not with arrows, say police

According to investigators, more than a dozen people were targeted by archery at the start of the attack on October 13, but none were killed with the weapon.

A violent attack in a peaceful town in Norway. The five victims of the attack on October 13 in Kongsberg, in the south of the country, were stabbed to death by the suspect who presumably lost or got rid of his bow and arrows during of his murderous journey. This was announced by the Norwegian police on Monday, October 18. According to her, more than a dozen people were also targeted by archery at the start of the attack, but none were killed with this weapon.

“At one point, [le suspect] gets rid of or loses his bow and arrows “, Inspector Per Thomas Omholt said, recounting the attack at a press conference. “In Hyttegata, he kills five people with knives in both private and public places.“ On Saturday, police identified the five victims, four women and a man.





The police, who had until then indicated that the suspect, Espen Andersen Bråthen, was armed with a bow and arrows as well as two other weapons, did not want to specify the nature of these bladed weapons, for the needs of investigation. “Everything indicates that these victims were killed at random”, added Per Thomas Omholt.

Suspected of Islamist radicalization, Espen Andersen Bråthen, a 37-year-old Dane, admitted to having killed five people and injured three others in the attack. “As for the motive, illness remains the main hypothesis. And as regards conversion to Islam, this hypothesis is weakened.”, added Per Thomas Omholt.