The four-day advanced influenza vaccination campaign for those at risk

The flu vaccination campaign for the most vulnerable people will begin on October 22, four days before the date initially planned. A note from the Directorate General of Health was sent Monday to the professionals concerned.

The flu vaccination campaign is getting ahead. While it was due to start on October 26 for people at risk, it will finally begin four days early, on October 22. The measure was announced by the Directorate General of Health on Monday, October 18 to the doctors, pharmacists and nurses concerned, in an “urgent” note that franceinfo was able to consult.

The DGS justifies this progress by the fact that “this year, in a context of circulation of Covid-19 and influenza viruses, the risk of co-infection and the development of serious forms and death” is increased. The objective is therefore “to encourage synergy between the two vaccination campaigns and not lose any opportunity to vaccinate the most vulnerable people against influenza and Covid-19”.





Thus, from October 22, health professionals will be able to “edit vaccination vouchers, deliver and administer the vaccine” against influenza to those at risk. Nursing homes and health establishments can deploy vaccination from Monday, October 18, “to allow joint vaccination sessions against influenza and against Covid-19”, ends the DGS.