the Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva announces “positive” results for its vaccine candidate

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva announces results on Monday, October 18 “initials positive “ as part of its phase 3 trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19. “The trial met its two main endpoints”, underlines the laboratory in a press release.

The announcement comes a little over a month after the British government terminated its contract for 100 million doses. The French government then assured that the European Union was still interested in Valneva’s vaccine and was continuing its negotiations.

In a comparison with the AstraZeneca vaccine, it “demonstrated superiority over the AZD1222 vaccine in terms of mean neutralizing antibody titers (…) as well as non-inferiority in terms of seroconversion rate (SCR greater than 95% in the two vaccine groups) two weeks after the second injection (i.e. on day 43) in adults aged 30 and over “.

A total of 4,012 participants aged 18 and over were recruited from 26 sites in the UK for the pivotal Phase 3 trial. The vaccine candidate was “generally well tolerated”, says Valneva: “The safety profile of VLA2001 was found to be more favorable, in a statistically significant manner, compared to the other vaccine used in the trial”.





“This is a much more traditional approach to vaccine manufacturing than the vaccines that have been deployed so far in the UK, Europe and the US, and these results suggest that this vaccine candidate is in the pipeline. on track to play an important role in the fight against the pandemic “said Adam Finn, principal investigator of the trial and professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, quoted in the press release.

Thomas Lingelbach, CEO of Valneva, explains that the laboratory wants to register its vaccine candidate “as quickly as possible” in order to “to offer an alternative vaccine solution to people who have not yet been vaccinated”. The laboratory says it has started “a gradual submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as part of a conditional authorization request”.